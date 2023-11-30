Shuzlan Energy Looks To Raise $20 Million By January For Charging Infrastructure

Shuzlan Energy Pvt. is in talks with investors to raise $20 million or Rs 166 crore in equity round by January as it needs funds to meet its captive order of 1,000 charging points for buses, Chairperson Rohit Pandit has said.

"The company is setting up two depots for bus charging at Mira Bhayandar, and Ullhasnagar in Mumbai for the respective municipal corporations," Pandit told BQ Prime in an exclusive interview.

"We are in talks with a couple of investors and hope to raise the funds by January next year," the managing director said.

The charging-point operator plans to enter into the electric-vehicle-mobility space and has secured orders for 5,000 EV vehicles as fleet operator for large online retail companies, Pandit said, without disclosing details. "We hope to start the fleet-operation business early next year."