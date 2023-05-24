Shriram Properties Shares Gain After Bagging 3.2 Million Square Feet Project In Chennai

Shares of Shriram Properties Ltd. rose the most in a week on Wednesday after its unit won a residential development project in Chennai.

The real estate developer has acquired the right for residential development in Chennai with an aggregate saleable area of 3.2 million square feet, to be developed in three phases through its wholly owned subsidiary Shrivision Elevations Pvt., according to a May 23 exchange filing.

The project has a return potential of Rs 1,200 crore within the next five years, with phase one, already completed.

The company acquired phases two and three of the project, with a saleable area of 1.9 million square feet. The first phase was launched pre-Covid, with an area of 1.3 million square feet.

Shriram Properties has proposed to re-launch the project under a new identity during the first half of FY24.