Shriram Pistons And Rings Acquires 62% Additional Stake In Takahata Precision

Shriram Pistons and Rings Ltd. has acquired an additional 62% stake in Takahata Precision India Ltd. for Rs 222 crore.

The company will acquire 75% of Takahata Precision India through its wholly owned subsidiary, SPR Engenious Ltd., it said in its exchange filing on Monday.

With this acquisition, the company increased its total stake in Takahata Precision India to 75%, up from 13% earlier.