BQPrimeBusiness NewsShriram Pistons And Rings Acquires 62% Additional Stake In Takahata Precision
ADVERTISEMENT

Shriram Pistons And Rings Acquires 62% Additional Stake In Takahata Precision

With this acquisition, the company increased its total stake in Takahata Precision India to 75%, from 13% earlier.

16 Oct 2023, 7:40 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The company will acquire 75% shareholding in Takahata Precision India. (Source:&nbsp;Shriram Pistons and Rings website)&nbsp;</p></div>
The company will acquire 75% shareholding in Takahata Precision India. (Source: Shriram Pistons and Rings website) 

Shriram Pistons and Rings Ltd. has acquired an additional 62% stake in Takahata Precision India Ltd. for Rs 222 crore.

The company will acquire 75% of Takahata Precision India through its wholly owned subsidiary, SPR Engenious Ltd., it said in its exchange filing on Monday.

With this acquisition, the company increased its total stake in Takahata Precision India to 75%, up from 13% earlier.

To meet the “vision for diversification and growth in areas agnostic to Powertrain”, Shriram Pistons has decided to diversify its existing product portfolio into new areas in automotive and other industrial segments.

Takahata Precision India’s existing portfolio and sizable market share in the segment in which it operates are the rationale behind the investment, the statement said. 

Takahata Precision India is a precision injection-moulded component design and manufacturing specialist company, backed by Takahata Group, Japan.

Takahata Group offers a wide range of products, such as automotive parts, office automation equipment parts, optical equipment parts, residential facility parts and medical equipment parts.

Shares of Shriram Pistons and Rings closed 0.05% higher at Rs 1,000 apiece, as compared with a 0.10% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Monday.

ALSO READ

Centre To Extend PLI Scheme For Automotive Sector By One Year Until FY28

Opinion
Centre To Extend PLI Scheme For Automotive Sector By One Year Until FY28
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT