Shriram Finance Gets 'Buy' Upgrade From Jefferies

Shriram Finance Ltd.'s rating has been upgraded to 'buy' from 'hold' by Jefferies.

The rating upgrade has happened on account of favorable commercial vehicle demand outlook, cross selling prospects and clearance of overhang concerns, the brokerage said in a June 21 note.

The company's target price has been set at Rs 2130, which implies a 22% upside potential.

The brokerage also tweaked the FY24-25 EPS estimates by 1-4%, due to the factoring of better net interest margins. It estimates a 16% EPS CAGR in FY24-26.

Jefferies also estimates a core profit CAGR of 16% in FY23-26 and return on assets and return on equity to be 3% and 15% in FY24-26, respectively.