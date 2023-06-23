Shriram Finance Gets 'Buy' Upgrade From Jefferies
The company's target price has been set at Rs 2130, which implies a 22% upside potential.
Shriram Finance Ltd.'s rating has been upgraded to 'buy' from 'hold' by Jefferies.
The rating upgrade has happened on account of favorable commercial vehicle demand outlook, cross selling prospects and clearance of overhang concerns, the brokerage said in a June 21 note.
The brokerage also tweaked the FY24-25 EPS estimates by 1-4%, due to the factoring of better net interest margins. It estimates a 16% EPS CAGR in FY24-26.
Jefferies also estimates a core profit CAGR of 16% in FY23-26 and return on assets and return on equity to be 3% and 15% in FY24-26, respectively.
Concerns On Equity Overhang
Jefferies was also concerned about a potential equity supply overhang that weighed on Shriram Housing’s valuations as three key non-promoter shareholders owned 17% of the company.
However, with Apax Partners exiting its position last year and private equity firms TGP Capital and Piramal Enterprises Ltd. offloading their 2.65% and 8.3% stakes, respectively, in the last few days, the brokerage said the overhang is cleared.
The stock currently trades at a 1.4 times price-to-book value ratio, which is a 39% discount to its peers and 14.28% discount from its five-year historic average. With the overhang removed, Jefferies expects this discount to narrow.
Favorable Commercial Vehicle Outlook
The brokerage has a strong demand outlook for used commercial vehicles, which should consequently support the CV/used CV loan demand.
As average truck age rises to 10 years and replacement demand picks up, CV/used CV loans will get more support, it said. The brokerage also estimates a 15% CAGR in loan growth in FY23–26.
The company should take advantage of the benefits of cross-selling to drive loan growth, Jefferies said. Rolling out products like gold loans, MSME loans, and others by Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. across the networks of Shriram Transport Finance should facilitate growth in the segments.
Net Interest Margins and Credit Costs
Jefferies expects the full impact of higher rates on the cost of funds to weigh on the company’s net interest margins. It estimates net interest margins will decline by 20 basis points and then stabilise.
Shriram Finance should also benefit from the peaking rate cycles, given its balance sheet mix of 100% fixed interest loans versus 25% floating liabilities, the brokerage said.
It also forecasts credit costs of 2.3% in FY24–26 and said that unwinding overlay provisions could be a tailwind to the company’s credit costs.
Shares of Shriram Finance Ltd. fell 4.10% to Rs 1,648.35 apiece, compared to the 0.36% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 12:30 p.m.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 1.3 times the 30-day average. The stock’s relative strength index stands at 73, indicating that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the 35 analysts tracking the stock, 26 recommend a 'buy', eight maintain a 'hold and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price target implies a downside of 1.7% over the next 12 months.