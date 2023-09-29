Shreyas Shipping Delisting: Promoters Make New Offer At Rs 400 Per Share

BQPrimeBusiness NewsShreyas Shipping Delisting: Promoters Make New Offer At Rs 400 Per Share
Transworld Holdings, the promoters of Shreyas Shipping Ltd., on Friday made a counter offer at Rs 400 per share, which is almost 60% lower than the tender price of Rs 890.

The company had first offered a buyback price of Rs 338 early this month which was later revised upwards of Rs 375 a share. But as the buyback offer closed on Thursday, the average discovered price was 890 a share. Following this the promoters had indicated that it would reject the price and offer a counteroffer price.

In a statement on Friday, the company said according to the delisting regulations of the SEBI, the counter-offer price of Rs 400 a share is still above the book value of Rs 373.48 as of June 30, 2023.

The promoters had said that they got more than 90% of shareholders tendering their holdings in the company but at a much higher price of Rs 890. Public shareholders tendered around 4.3 million shares, surpassing the minimum requirement of 4.07 million shares at a discovered price of Rs 890 a share.

According to stock exchange filings, promoters and members of the promoter group shareholding stood at 70.44% of the total issued capital and 71.25% of the remaining shares.

