Shree Cement, Trent, Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp., Cummins India Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Uno Minda Ltd., Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., Crisil Ltd., Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd., Devyani International Ltd., JB Chemicals Ltd., Vinati Organics Ltd., Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd., Alembic Pharma Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Anupam Rasayan India Ltd., Balrampur Chini Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Varroc Engineering Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. and Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. will also report their quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd., Avanti Feeds Ltd., Arvind Fashions Ltd., Harsha Engineers Ltd., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., VST Tillers Tractors Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., FIEM Industries Ltd., SJS Enterprises Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd., Elantas Beck India Ltd., Rolex Rings Ltd., R Systems International Ltd., GHCL Ltd., Rain Industries Ltd., Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Lux Industries Ltd., Saksoft Ltd., India Tourism Development Corp., Hawkins Cookers Ltd., Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Ideaforge Technology Ltd., Sanghvi Movers Ltd., Yatharth Hospital Ltd., GOCL Corp., Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd., Venky's India Ltd., Kingfa Science Ltd., Zaggle Prepaid Ltd., Shalimar Productions Ltd., Eveready Industries Ltd., Balmer Lawrie Ltd., Skipper Ltd., Dollar Industries Ltd., Lumax Industries Ltd., ADC India Communications Ltd., DB Realty Ltd., and Schneider Electric Ltd. will also be reporting their earnings on Tuesday.