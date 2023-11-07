Shree Cement, Trent, Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Tuesday.
Shree Cement Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Tuesday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Shree Cement could report a net profit of Rs 328.1 crore and revenue of Rs 4,573.05 crore for the quarter under review.
Trent Ltd. will also report its second quarter results on Tuesday. The company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 154.3 crore, while its revenue could touch Rs 2,768.9 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 769.5 crore and a net profit of Rs 4,725.1 crore for the second quarter on Tuesday.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp., Cummins India Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Uno Minda Ltd., Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., Crisil Ltd., Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Apollo Tyres Ltd., Devyani International Ltd., JB Chemicals Ltd., Vinati Organics Ltd., Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd., Alembic Pharma Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Anupam Rasayan India Ltd., Balrampur Chini Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Varroc Engineering Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. and Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. will also report their quarterly earnings on Tuesday.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd., Avanti Feeds Ltd., Arvind Fashions Ltd., Harsha Engineers Ltd., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., VST Tillers Tractors Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., FIEM Industries Ltd., SJS Enterprises Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd., Elantas Beck India Ltd., Rolex Rings Ltd., R Systems International Ltd., GHCL Ltd., Rain Industries Ltd., Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Lux Industries Ltd., Saksoft Ltd., India Tourism Development Corp., Hawkins Cookers Ltd., Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd., Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Ideaforge Technology Ltd., Sanghvi Movers Ltd., Yatharth Hospital Ltd., GOCL Corp., Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd., Venky's India Ltd., Kingfa Science Ltd., Zaggle Prepaid Ltd., Shalimar Productions Ltd., Eveready Industries Ltd., Balmer Lawrie Ltd., Skipper Ltd., Dollar Industries Ltd., Lumax Industries Ltd., ADC India Communications Ltd., DB Realty Ltd., and Schneider Electric Ltd. will also be reporting their earnings on Tuesday.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Tuesday: