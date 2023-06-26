Should Markets Worry About The Large Block Deals Of Late

Aside from the Landmark Cars Ltd. deal or Shriram Finance Ltd., in which Piramal Enterprises Ltd. sold its entire 8.3% stake, which was done in the last three days of the week gone by, there are some very interesting deals that have happened in the last two months.

From the Delhivery block deal, where Carlyle Investment Management LLC. sold a 12.53% stake in the company for over Rs 650 crore, to Sansera Engineering Ltd.'s large deal that saw two shareholders combined sell a 14.1% stake, or Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.'s cleanout trade, where major investor Warburg Pincus sold a 6.2% stake, the deals have been enormous.

However, it was the Go Fashion (India) Ltd. block of 10.8% sold by Sequoia Capital that caught my eye, as the block was launched on a Sunday evening and got absorbed by Monday morning. There have been other large ones, like CMS Info Systems Ltd. or Timken India Ltd., where the promoter entities sold their large holdings, which found takers as well. And there were large institutions like HDFC AMC or Kotak that saw exits via block deals too.

All of this has also led some people to quote a famous quote by a money manager: "In the beginning, the promoter has the vision, and the investor has the money. In the end, the promoter has the money, and the investor has the vision".

Could that be the case? More on that later.