Short Video App Chingari Lays Off 20% Workforce

Short video app Chingari has laid off 20% of its workforce, or about 50 employees, in an "organisational restructuring", the company said on Tuesday.

"We deeply regret the need for these workforce reductions of 20% as a part of Chingari's organisational restructuring," a Chingari spokesperson said in a statement.

"These were one of the toughest decisions for our management, and we understand the impact they have on our employees. We are appreciative of their contributions and commitment to Chingari."