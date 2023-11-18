Short Seller Jim Chanos Shuts Hedge Funds After 38-Year Run

Chanos started an analyst in the early 1980s, publishing sell-side research when the realized he had a knack for finding troubled companies. Raised in Milwaukee, he initially planned to be a doctor before switching gears to get an economics degree from Yale University. When he started his New York-based firm, he picked the name Kynikos — the Greek word for cynic. His firm tended to look at three types of shorting themes: consumer fads, debt-fueled asset manias and companies with accounting anomalies.