Shoppers Stop More Than Doubles FY24 Intune Store Count Target

Shoppers Stop Ltd. plans to grow the number of low-cost Intune fashion stores across the country to 25 in financial year 2024 from its previous target of 10.

The fashion retailer launched Intune in June this year by opening two stores in Hyderabad and a store in Mumbai on a trial basis. In its post-earnings call in July, it had guided for adding 10 more stores by the end of September, targeting tier I and tier II markets.

Strong traction in early days has prompted the management to revise its store add target to 25 stores for FY24, according to an analyst's call that was scheduled to update on the leadership changes even as the company tried to calm investors' nerves after stock rout.

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer Venugopal Nair’s sudden resignation on Aug. 24 after a three-year stint was followed by the biggest intra-day drop in Shoppers Stop's stock market value on Friday.

Nair is credited for Shoppers Stop's most recent foray into the value-fashion segment with the launch of Intune, breaking away from its traditional stand as being a premium retailer. It will be competing directly with Reliance Retail's Yousta and Trends as well as Tata-owned Trent Ltd.'s Zudio.

The latest foray is also timed to deal with the current slowdown in discretionary spending, including apparel sales. "Under Intune, our objective is to provide irresistible fashion at unmatched price," Nair had said.

The average selling price for Intune is Rs 450–500. The new brand will help Shoppers Stop tap into India's vast market for value fashion, which is currently dominated by the unorganised sector.

In terms of value retail, the largest segment of the market is in the tier II, tier III cities and beyond, Nair had said. The organised retail is less than 30% in apparel, while the balance is in the unorganised space.

"And the unorganised space is estimated to be Rs 1.3 lakh crore. What we have been seeing over the last 10 years is the move from unorganised to organised. And, hence, that segment is very, very large," Nair had said.

He expects the Intune format to achieve breakeven in the first year itself.