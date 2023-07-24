Shoppers Stop Q1 Profit Down 36% To Rs 14.5 Crore
Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Monday reported a 36.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.49 crore in the June quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.83 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations in the first quarter of this fiscal was at Rs 993.61 crore, up 4.76% against Rs 948.44 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total expenses in the June quarter were at Rs 980.92 crore, up 6.43%.
As per its latest annual report, the company operates 270 retail stores, including 98 departmental stores, 132 speciality beauty stores of MAC, Est e Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty, and 23 Airport doors.
Shoppers Stop shares on Monday settled at Rs 761.90 on the BSE, down 2.4% from the previous close.