Shoppers Stop Q1 Profit Down 36% To Rs 14.5 Crore
Retail chain Shoppers Stop on Monday reported a 36.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.49 crore in the June quarter.

24 Jul 2023, 9:27 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Shoppers Stop store stands inside a mall (Source: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
A Shoppers Stop store stands inside a mall (Source: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)  

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.83 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter of this fiscal was at Rs 993.61 crore, up 4.76% against Rs 948.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total expenses in the June quarter were at Rs 980.92 crore, up 6.43%.

As per its latest annual report, the company operates 270 retail stores, including 98 departmental stores, 132 speciality beauty stores of MAC, Est e Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Jo Malone, Too Faced, SS Beauty, and 23 Airport doors.

Shoppers Stop shares on Monday settled at Rs 761.90 on the BSE, down 2.4% from the previous close.

