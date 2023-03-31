Shiv Puri's Key Themes Amid Fears Of Collateral Damage From Fed Hikes

The U.S. economy is likely to slow down significantly as credit lending has tightened in the past few weeks and investors needs to be careful of the collateral damage that the turmoil in the banking system can cause, according to Shiv Puri of TVF Capital Advisors Pvt.

Expectation of higher interest rates for a longer time has made way for a shift in regime, according to the managing director and chief executive officer at TVF Capital Advisors Pvt. "If you look at the history of the manner in which Fed has controlled interest rates, this is the anomaly and not the norm", Puri told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

Emerging markets have been laggards for a long time now, but may accelerate once the Fed actually pauses rate hike. However, such a pause seems far-fetched, Puri said.