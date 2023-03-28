Shiprocket Partners With eBay For Cross-Border Shipping Solutions
All eBay cross-border trade sellers from India will be able to choose its cross-border shipping solution, Shiprocket X, as their shipping partner for eBay shipments under this deal.
Logistics aggregator Shiprocket said on Tuesday it has collaborated with global e-commerce platform eBay for cross-border shipping solutions for domestic small and medium enterprises.
As a part of this partnership, all eBay cross-border trade sellers from India will be able to choose its cross-border shipping solution, Shiprocket X, as their shipping partner for eBay shipments, the company said in a statement.
Shiprocket X helps small and medium-sized export businesses seamlessly manage and deliver orders to global destinations at affordable costs, as per the company.
The collaboration with eBay is aimed at enabling e-commerce for Indian sellers, helping them reach a global audience, and providing cost-effective and seamless cross-border shipping solutions to Indian eBay sellers by integrating 'eBay Global Shipping' (EGS) and Shiprocket X.
The integration will allow sellers to ship to more than 160 countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, and others, it said.
Besides, eBay Sellers will also have access to all-inclusive services such as carrier integrations, unified tracking from a single platform, shipment coverage, and automated workflows, the company added.
According to Shiprocket, India is one of the top ten countries for cross-border e-commerce growth.
"With this partnership, our vision is to enable cross-border e-commerce for numerous Indian businesses and help them expand internationally via eBay," Shiprocket Co-founder Akshay Gulati said.
"The all-inclusive services provided by Shiprocket X will enable Indian businesses to reduce time spent on logistics operations by enabling them to seamlessly manage and deliver orders internationally via the eBay Global Shipping platform," said Nitesh Maheshwari, Head of Marketplace Experience, INSEA at eBay.