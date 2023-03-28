Shiprocket Partners With eBay For Cross-Border Shipping Solutions

Logistics aggregator Shiprocket said on Tuesday it has collaborated with global e-commerce platform eBay for cross-border shipping solutions for domestic small and medium enterprises.

As a part of this partnership, all eBay cross-border trade sellers from India will be able to choose its cross-border shipping solution, Shiprocket X, as their shipping partner for eBay shipments, the company said in a statement.

Shiprocket X helps small and medium-sized export businesses seamlessly manage and deliver orders to global destinations at affordable costs, as per the company.