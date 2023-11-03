Shiprocket Loss Widens, Even As Revenue Grows 80% In FY23

Shiprocket has posted an 80% spike in revenue for FY23, with losses also widening, driven by operational costs from the five acquisitions it made.

Zomato-backed Shiprocket, which is registered as Bigfoot Retail Solutions Pvt., has posted a revenue of Rs 1,089 crore in FY23, up from Rs 611 crore in FY22. However, losses have also widened from Rs 93 crore to Rs 340 crore for the fiscal.

The six-year-old platform has expanded from initially offering shipping services to becoming a full-stack service provider for small and medium businesses.

It turned unicorn in August 2022, after a $33.5 million, or Rs 265 crore, fundraise at a valuation of over $1 billion. In 2022, it made five acquisitions, gobbling up Wigzo, Glaucus, Arvind Internet's Omuni, Rocketbox and Pickrr.

As a result, on top of shipping, the company now offers warehousing, checkout and payment solutions, as well as marketing and automation tools, among others.

In a conversation with BQ Prime, Shiprocket's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Saahil Goel, said the company's core business remains profitable, while losses from its acquisitions make up most of its bleed.