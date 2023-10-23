Why Shippers Hate Recessions, But Love Crises

Tracking and predicting transportation rates is a science as old as shipping itself. Knowing when prices will fall gives manufacturers and traders an edge in booking capacity, while being able to predict a rebound in trade is crucial for shipowners deciding whether to buy new vessels or lay up their existing fleet. The past five years have compressed decades of boom-bust shipping cycles, offering a glimpse of the industry’s volatility. Rates across all types of shipping, including container, bulk and oil, were weakening well before Covid-19 threw the world into disarray. Yet economic indicators before the pandemic struck remained relatively strong.