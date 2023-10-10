Shifting Bond Yield Curve Scrambles Market’s Recession Signal

The recent jump in long yields has been squeezing inversion out of the curve. Even so, parts of it had pushed so deeply upside down that, by historical standards, they’re still ringing alarms. Three-month Treasury yields remain about 80 basis points above 10-year ones. While that’s roughly half what the gap was in late July, it’s still in line with the levels of inversion before the recessions that followed the housing and dot-com bubbles.