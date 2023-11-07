Shein Targets Up To $90 Billion Valuation In U.S. IPO, Sources Say

The online retailer is also facing intense competition from Temu, owned by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings Inc. In September, sales on Temu were more than double Shein’s in the US after topping Shein for the first time in May, according to Bloomberg Second Measure, which analyzes consumers’ credit and debit card transactions. The duo have sued each other, with Shein accusing Temu of trademark and copyright infringement, while Temu said Shein violated antitrust laws by using bullying tactics to block clothing manufacturers from working with the platform. Shein has said the suit is without merit and the firm will vigorously defend itself.