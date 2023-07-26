H&M Sues Fast Fashion Rival Shein For Copyright Infringement

While there have been many allegations of intellectual property infringement leveled against the online retailer in the past three years, H&M’s action is a rare case of an established fast-fashion rival filing suit. Shein’s sales in 2021 were far less than those of H&M, but its skyrocketing sales growth, fueled by the rapid launch of new products and strong digital marketing strategies on social media, drew the attention of companies and designers in western markets, including the US and Europe.