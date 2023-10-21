Sharp Spike In FPI Outflows Unlikely, Indian Markets Resilient, Says HSBC

The foreign fund outflow from Indian equities is due to a rise in U.S. bond yields and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This has created significant uncertainty and had an impact on commodities, such as crude, according to HSBC Global Research.

Since the start of September, India has seen FII outflows of close to $3.1 billion after having been a recipient of flows of $18 billion since March.

Will foreign institutional investor outflows continue to weigh on the market, or will there be a rebound?