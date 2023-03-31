BQPrimeBusiness NewsShares Of Vedanta Slide As 0.5% Equity Changes Hands In Large Trade
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares Of Vedanta Slide As 0.5% Equity Changes Hands In Large Trade

The mining company had 0.5%, or 2.03 crore, equity shares change hands in four bunched trades.
31 Mar 2023, 3:00 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@aidanmh?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Aidan Hancock</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/dA0SA67EgOQ?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Aidan Hancock/ Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Vedanta Ltd. were trading lower by 1.19% at Rs 278.4 apiece, as of 12.21 p.m. on Friday, compared with the advance in the NSE Nifty 50 by 1.09%.

The mining company had 0.5%, or 2.03 crore, equity shares change hands in four bunched trades.

The stock advanced as much as 1.15% intraday before shedding the gains.

Total traded volume stood at four times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.4.

Out of the 16 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 28% over the next 12 months, according to Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Mallica Mishra
Mallica Mishra is a Desk Writer at BQ Prime. She studie...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT