Shares Of Vedanta Slide As 0.5% Equity Changes Hands In Large Trade

Shares of Vedanta Ltd. were trading lower by 1.19% at Rs 278.4 apiece, as of 12.21 p.m. on Friday, compared with the advance in the NSE Nifty 50 by 1.09%.

The mining company had 0.5%, or 2.03 crore, equity shares change hands in four bunched trades.

The stock advanced as much as 1.15% intraday before shedding the gains.

Total traded volume stood at four times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.4.

Out of the 16 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock.

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 28% over the next 12 months, according to Bloomberg.