Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani Get Shareholders' Nod For Appointment To Reliance Board
Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani received 98.21%, 98.05% and 92.75% votes in favour, according to polling records.
Shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd., approved the appointment of the Ambani siblings to the board of directors.
The proposals to appoint Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as non-executive directors were passed, according to the exchange filing.
Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani received 98.21%, 98.05% and 92.75% votes in favour, according to polling records.
Anant Ambani's appointment became a point of contention after Institutional Investor Advisory Services recommended shareholders' votes against Anant Ambani's appointment to the board of Reliance Industries.
The advisory firm cited "Governance Matters" as the reason to vote against Mukesh Ambani's youngest son. According to IiAS' voting guidelines, the firm recommends voting against the appointment or re-appointment of executive or non-executive non-independent directorial candidates if they have less than 10 years of work experience or are less than 30 years of age.