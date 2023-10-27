Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani Get Shareholders' Nod For Appointment To Reliance Board

Shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd., approved the appointment of the Ambani siblings to the board of directors.

The proposals to appoint Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as non-executive directors were passed, according to the exchange filing.

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani received 98.21%, 98.05% and 92.75% votes in favour, according to polling records.