Share Of Loans Bearing Over 9% Interest Rate Hits 56.1% In March, Says RBI
The share of loans bearing over 9% interest rate rose to 56.1% in March 2023
The share of loans bearing over 9% interest rate rose to 56.1% in March 2023, in tandem with the monetary tightening measures starting May 2022, said a Reserve Bank report on Friday.
The Reserve Bank started raising interest in May 2022 to rein in inflation in the wake of global supply disruptions, following the Russia-Ukraine war. Since then the benchmark short-term lending rate has increased by 250 basis points. However, the RBI did not raise the rate in its last two bi-monthly monetary policy reviews.
"Consistent with the monetary tightening measures during 2022-23, the share of loans bearing over 9% interest rate rose to 56.1 per cent in March 2023 from 31.4% a year ago," said the Basic Statistical Return on Credit by Scheduled Commercial Banks in India - March 2023.
The RBI further said all population groups recorded substantially higher credit year-on-year growth in 2022-23.
The annual growth in lending by metropolitan branches of banks accelerated to 15.2% in 2022-23 from 9.2% growth in the previous year and 1.4% growth in 2020-21. Rural, semi-urban and urban branches have recorded double-digit growth in all these three years.
Personal loans are growing at a robust pace in recent years; their share in total bank credit has risen to 28.2% in March 2023 from 21.3% five years ago.
The central bank also said despite acceleration during 2022-23, industrial loan growth remained well below the growth in total credit; industry share in total bank credit has declined to 25% in March 2023 from 34.7% five years ago.