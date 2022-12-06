Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower; Bajaj Consumer Gains

Bajaj Consumer Care rises after company announced that they are considering a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The Board of Directors meeting will be held on Dec 09.

The stock gained as much as 5.21%, the most since Nov 30. The total traded quantity is 27 times the 30-day average.

The relative strength index is 77, suggesting that it may be overbought.

Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, six maintains 'buy', four suggests 'hold' and two recommends 'sell'. The return potential of the stock implies a downside of 1.1% in the next 12 months

(Source: Bloomberg, Exchange Filings)