Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower; Bajaj Consumer Gains
Live updates on India's equity markets on December 6.
Bajaj Consumer Care Surges As Board Mulls A Proposal For Buyback
Bajaj Consumer Care rises after company announced that they are considering a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.
The Board of Directors meeting will be held on Dec 09.
The stock gained as much as 5.21%, the most since Nov 30. The total traded quantity is 27 times the 30-day average.
The relative strength index is 77, suggesting that it may be overbought.
Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, six maintains 'buy', four suggests 'hold' and two recommends 'sell'. The return potential of the stock implies a downside of 1.1% in the next 12 months
(Source: Bloomberg, Exchange Filings)
NSE Nifty IT Index Declines In Trade
As the benchmark indices traded lower on Tuesday morning, the NSE Nifty IT Index declined the most by 1.26%, as of 10:12 am.
Out of the 10 stocks comprising the index, none of the scrips advanced.
The newly listed LTIMindtree was trading the lowest, losing 2.15%, While Coforge, Mphasis, L&T Technology Services, HCL Tech and other I.T. constituents were also trading in red.
Source: Exchanges
Bank Of India Gains Most In Three Weeks
The shares of Bank of India were up 8.57% in trade on Tuesday, the scrip gained as much as 9.97%, the most since Nov. 9.
About 2.05 million shares of the company changed hands in two bunched trade, the stock was trading at 6.3 times its 30-day average.
Out of the three analysts tacking the stock, two maintained a 'buy' and one analyst recommended to 'sell' the stock.
Source: Bloomberg
Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target For Most PSU Banks
Morgan Stanley raised earnings estimates and valuation multiples for most public sector banks, barring State Bank of India, citing continued strong performance over the next few years supported by higher margins and sustained loan growth.
Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target For Most PSU Banks As It Sees Growth Lasting For Years
PSU Banks were the only sector trading in green during the early hours of trade on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty PSU Bank Index was up 1.61% in trade at 09:37 am.
Opening Bell
The Indian stock market benchmarks opened lower, mirroring their global equities peers, on Tuesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex opened lower by 439 points, down 0.70% 62,395.55 points. While, NSE Nifty 50 opened 100 points lower, down 0.54% at 18,600.65 points.
Out of the 50 stocks compiled by the Nifty 50 index, 11 stocks advanced and 39 stocks declined.
Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and ONGC Ltd were the top Nifty 50 laggards. While SBI Life Insurance Co., IndusInd Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Axis Bank Ltd. and SBI gained the most in the gauge at the opening bell.
The broader indices outperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap and small-cap gauges losing 0.26% and 0.14%, respectively.
Eighteen of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE declined with S&P BSE Information & Technology declining the most.
The market breadth is skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,353 stocks rose, 916 fell and 142 stocks remained unchanged.