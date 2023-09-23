Sharad Pawar, Gautam Adani Inaugurate India’s First Lactoferrin Plant Exympower

BQPrimeBusiness NewsSharad Pawar, Gautam Adani Inaugurate India’s First Lactoferrin Plant Exympower
Pawar shared pictures of him and Adani cutting a ribbon of the factory on his personal account on X (formerly Twitter).

23 Sep 2023, 8:15 PM IST
(Source: Sharad Pawar/X)

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and billionaire Gautam Adani inaugurated India’s first lactoferrin plant exympower in Vasna, Gujarat, on Saturday.

"It was a privilege to inaugurate India's first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna, Chacharwadi, Gujarat, along with Mr. Gautam Adani," Pawar said.

The NCP chief thereafter visited Adani's residence and office in Ahmedabad, reported PTI.

