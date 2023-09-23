Sharad Pawar, Gautam Adani Inaugurate India’s First Lactoferrin Plant Exympower
Pawar shared pictures of him and Adani cutting a ribbon of the factory on his personal account on X (formerly Twitter).
Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and billionaire Gautam Adani inaugurated India’s first lactoferrin plant exympower in Vasna, Gujarat, on Saturday.
Pawar shared pictures of him and Adani cutting the ribbon of the factory on his personal account on X (formerly Twitter).
"It was a privilege to inaugurate India's first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna, Chacharwadi, Gujarat, along with Mr. Gautam Adani," Pawar said.
It was a privilege to inaugurate Indiaâs first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna , Chacharwadi , Gujarat along with Mr. Gautam Adani pic.twitter.com/G5WH9FaO5f— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 23, 2023
The NCP chief thereafter visited Adani's residence and office in Ahmedabad, reported PTI.
