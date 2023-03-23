Shankar Sharma Bets On Small And Mid Caps Even As Economy Slows

Veteran investor Shankar Sharma is "extremely bullish" on small and mid caps aided by specific thematic tailwinds even as the global economy, beset by multiple headwinds, slows.

The next fiscal starting April 1 could potentially be disappointing in terms of headline GDP growth because India's exports are falling, and domestic consumption and rural demand remain weak, Sharma told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

That will affect large caps as they are a reflection of the macro, according to Sharma, director and founder, GQuant Investech Pvt. But while large caps will struggle to deliver big returns, small and mid caps will sustain given their independence from influencing the macro economy, he said.

So an individual investor "needn't worry about valuation premiums shrinking or expanding, especially after last quarter's soft GDP numbers," said Sharma, adding that it has reinforced his preference for small and mid caps.