Shaktikanta Das Says Banks Should Take Measures To Avoid Credit 'Exuberance'

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the tighter rules for consumer lending were pre-emptive and advised lenders to continue stress tests and precautionary measures to avoid "exuberance".

The recently announced macro prudential measures are in the "overall interest of sustainability", "pre-emptive in nature", "calibrated and targeted", Das said, speaking at the FIBAC 2023 Conference organised by Ficci and IBA. He, however, underscored that major growth drivers like loans for housing, vehicles and small businesses have been excluded.

The central bank raised risk weights on personal and unsecured loans to check the surge in such lending. Analysts said that will make such lending costlier for banks and non-bank lenders.

"Banks, NBFCs and other financial entities must continue to do stress testing of their books," Das said. "In fact, there is a strong case for companies in the real sector also to stress test their businesses and balance sheets."