Several Key Areas Flooded In Delhi As City Battles Flood Threat

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will hold a special meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday to discuss the flood situation in the city, officials said.

Kejriwal, who is the vice-chairman of the DDMA, will also attend the meeting, they said.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 a.m. on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an 'extreme situation'.