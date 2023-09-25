Serentica Renewables Secures Rs 5,600 Crore Funding From REC, PFC

Pratik Agarwal, Director, Serentica said, "With the funding secured, we will be accelerating the development of our first phase of projects, which will bring clean energy to hard-to-abate energy intensive industrial consumers and help them move towards a net-zero future."

Serentica is committed to developing 4GW of renewable energy capacities across the country to deliver round-the-clock green energy needs of its customers. The overall portfolio will supply more than 9 billion units (BUs) of clean energy annually, offsetting 8.5 million tonne of CO2.