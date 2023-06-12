Sequoia Capital Sells Entire Stake In Go Fashion For Rs 625 Crore

Venture capital company Sequoia Capital, on Monday, divested its entire 10.18% stake in Go Fashion for Rs 625 crore through an open market transaction.

U.S.-based Sequoia Capital, through its affiliate Sequoia Capital India Investments IV, offloaded the shares in Go Fashion (India).

Societe Generale, Kuwait Investment Authority Fund 223, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and BNP Paribas Arbitrage were the buyers of the shares.