Sensex, Nifty Trade Near Day's High Led By RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading near the day's high by midday on Monday, supported by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

The Nifty was trading above 19,000, while the Sensex was above the 64,000 mark. Oil and gas and telecommunications sectors advanced, whereas auto and consumer durables stocks declined.

Investors may remain cautious during this time of high uncertainty and risk. Nibbling at high-quality large-caps will be a smart move, according to VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

As per charts, Nifty may be taking support at 18,950, followed by 18,900 and 18,850. On the higher side, 19,100 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 19,150 and 19,200, said Deven Mehata, research analyst at Choice Equity Broking Pvt.

"The oversold position in the market facilitated the 190-point bounce back in the Nifty on Friday. But the conditions are not favourable for the continuation of this uptrend since the risk-off mood persists in the market. The risk of the Middle East geopolitical crisis spreading is high, and since the ground war has begun in Gaza, there can be lots of uncertainty and unexpected developments," said Vijayakumar.

The other major factor impacting the markets—the elevated U.S. bond yields—will also remain a short-term concern since the Fed is likely to continue its hawkish stance in light of the resilience of the U.S. economy and inflation (3.7%) remaining above the Fed’s target, he said. "So watch out for the Fed’s message on Nov. 1, even while it holds the rate as the market expects," Vijayakumar said.

As of 12:48 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 250.63 points, or 0.39%, to 64,033.43, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 67.05 points, or 0.35%, to 19,114.30.