Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat: Midday Market Update

The Indian benchmark indices traded little changed through midday on Wednesday, following a day of selling on Tuesday.

Strong global cues, backed by no indication from Fed chair Jerome Powell on rate hikes, led the Asian markets higher in trade on Wednesday.

As of 12:05 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 60 points, or 0.1%, at 60,175.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 2 points, or 0.01%, higher at 17,916.55.