Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Losses To End Higher: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher, snapping two days of losses on Friday and helping the indices to advance marginally on a weekly basis. While real estate, metals, and PSU banks advanced, I.T. and the oil and gas sectors were under pressure.

Stocks climbed after the debt ceiling deal passed its last congressional hurdle, with traders now looking to U.S. jobs data later that may clarify the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index followed Asian benchmarks higher, with luxury-goods makers LVMH and Richemont among the leading gainers as a rally in Chinese stocks buoyed sentiment.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged higher after Thursday’s robust gains on Wall Street, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq set for a sixth straight weekly advance. Tech giants are still driving most of the stock market’s advance, with Apple Inc. nearing a record and Nvidia Corp. climbing more than 5% Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 119 points, or 0.19%, higher at 62,547.11, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 46 points, or 0.25%, to end at 18,534.10.