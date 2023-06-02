Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Losses To End Higher: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 119 points, or 0.19%, higher at 62,547.11, while the Nifty 50 gained 46 points, or 0.25%, to end at 18,534.10.
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher, snapping two days of losses on Friday and helping the indices to advance marginally on a weekly basis. While real estate, metals, and PSU banks advanced, I.T. and the oil and gas sectors were under pressure.
Stocks climbed after the debt ceiling deal passed its last congressional hurdle, with traders now looking to U.S. jobs data later that may clarify the Federal Reserve’s policy path.
The Stoxx Europe 600 index followed Asian benchmarks higher, with luxury-goods makers LVMH and Richemont among the leading gainers as a rally in Chinese stocks buoyed sentiment.
Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged higher after Thursday’s robust gains on Wall Street, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq set for a sixth straight weekly advance. Tech giants are still driving most of the stock market’s advance, with Apple Inc. nearing a record and Nvidia Corp. climbing more than 5% Thursday.
Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., TCS Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and HDFC Ltd. weighed on the Nifty 50.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd., ITC Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were among the gainers on the index.
The broader markets ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.60% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.57% at close on trade on Friday.
Fourteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while six sectors declined, with S&P BSE Oil and Gas falling the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,173 stocks rose, 1,370 declined, and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The headline indices advanced marginally this week. The Sensex logged weekly gains of 0.07%, whereas the Nifty advanced 0.19%.
Last week, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 1.25%, and the NSE Nifty 50 Index was up 1.63%.
Sectorally, the Nifty Realty Index, Nifty Media Index, and Nifty Midcap 100 Index led the pack this week, while the Nifty IT Index and Nifty Bank Index were the worst performers of the week.