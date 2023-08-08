Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Gains To Close Lower Ahead Of RBI Policy: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices snapped two days of gains to close lower on Tuesday as market participants turned cautious ahead of key data releases later this week—including U.S. inflation and a policy decision by the Reserve Bank of India.

India's Monetary Policy Committee may continue its 'status quo' on the key lending rate amid a modest uptick in inflation and resilient growth. All 37 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to maintain the 'status quo' on the RBI's repo rate on Thursday. The benchmark policy repo rate is currently at 6.50%.

Telecommunications and metal stocks led the losers, while consumer durables and the financial services sectors were the top gainers.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 106.98 points, or 0.16%, lower at 65,846.50, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 26.45 points, or 0.13%, to end at 19,570.85.