Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Gains To Close Lower Ahead Of RBI Policy: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 106.98 points or 0.16% lower at 65,846.50, while the Nifty 50 declined 26.45 points or 0.13% to end at 19,570.85
India's benchmark stock indices snapped two days of gains to close lower on Tuesday as market participants turned cautious ahead of key data releases later this week—including U.S. inflation and a policy decision by the Reserve Bank of India.
India's Monetary Policy Committee may continue its 'status quo' on the key lending rate amid a modest uptick in inflation and resilient growth. All 37 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to maintain the 'status quo' on the RBI's repo rate on Thursday. The benchmark policy repo rate is currently at 6.50%.
Telecommunications and metal stocks led the losers, while consumer durables and the financial services sectors were the top gainers.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 106.98 points, or 0.16%, lower at 65,846.50, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 26.45 points, or 0.13%, to end at 19,570.85.
ICICI Bank Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., Cipla Ltd., SBI, and Bajaj Finance Ltd. positively contributed to the changes in the Nifty 50.
Whereas RIL Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. and ITC Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap ending with 0.15% gains and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.25% at close of market on Tuesday.
Fourteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with S&P BSE Metals falling the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,853 stocks advanced, 1,751 declined, and 151 remained unchanged.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.