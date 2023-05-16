Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Gains As HDFC Twins Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices snapped two days of gains to end lower, dragged by losses in the HDFC twins that turned ex-dividend on Tuesday.

Auto and media sectors fell the most, while public sector banks and information technology sectors were the only gainers on the NSE.

Global markets were mixed on Tuesday, with U.S. stock futures trading in a tight range ahead of debt ceiling talks. Japan’s Topix closed at its highest since 1990. In Europe, the region’s Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed.

Chinese stocks fell in Shanghai and Shenzhen after official data showed industrial output, retail sales and fixed investment missed estimates in April.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 413 points, or 0.66%, lower at 61,932.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 112 points, or 0.61%, to end at 18,286.50.