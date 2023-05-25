Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Loss To End Higher As Realty Stocks Gain: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 99 points, or 0.16%, higher at 61,872.62, while the Nifty 50 gained 36 points, or 0.20%, to close at 18,321.15.
India's benchmark stock indices ended higher, breaking a two-day losing streak on Thursday as realty stocks gained. The Sensex inched closer to the 62,000 level, whereas the Nifty 50 was comfortably above the 18,300 mark.
Nasdaq futures rallied and chipmakers soared as a bullish sales forecast from Nvidia Corp. ignited gains in companies linked to the frenzy for artificial intelligence. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 added 1.6%. Markets were broadly weaker in Hong Kong, with the Hang Seng Index shedding 2.1%, while CSI 300 gave up about half its gains.
ITC Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. were among the gainers in the Nifty 50.
HDFC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
Adani Group companies ended mixed as NDTV Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., and ACC Ltd. ended higher while the rest closed lower.
The broader markets indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.36% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.27% at close of market on Thursday.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while S&P BSE Commodities, S&P BSE Energy, S&P BSE Financial Services and S&P BSE Metal declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,881 stocks rose, 1,610 declined, and 120 remained unchanged on the BSE.
