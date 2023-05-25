Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Loss To End Higher As Realty Stocks Gain: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher, breaking a two-day losing streak on Thursday as realty stocks gained. The Sensex inched closer to the 62,000 level, whereas the Nifty 50 was comfortably above the 18,300 mark.

Nasdaq futures rallied and chipmakers soared as a bullish sales forecast from Nvidia Corp. ignited gains in companies linked to the frenzy for artificial intelligence. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 added 1.6%. Markets were broadly weaker in Hong Kong, with the Hang Seng Index shedding 2.1%, while CSI 300 gave up about half its gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 99 points, or 0.16%, higher at 61,872.62, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 36 points, or 0.20%, to close at 18,321.15.