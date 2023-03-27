Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Losing Streak To End Higher: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 127 points, or 0.22%, higher at 57,653.86, while the Nifty 50 rose 41 points, or 0.24%, to end at 16,985.70.
India's benchmark stock indices snapped their two-day losing streak to end higher amid a volatile session on Monday, led by gains in healthcare and pharma stocks.
Asian markets ended mixed, while the U.S. stock futures lost their early gains as markets remained on the edge. The contracts on the S&P 500 were little changed, while those on the Nasdaq 100 slipped.
The Stoxx Europe 600 index pared advances of more than 1% at the open, with the gauge of bank stocks climbing after a relatively uneventful weekend for the sector.
State Bank of India., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were among the gainers among the Nifty 50.
Whereas, ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. were the laggards in the index.
All the Adani Group company stocks ended lower on Monday. Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., NDTV Ltd. and Adani Wilmar Ltd. fell the most.
The broader market indices closed lower, with the S&P BSE MidCap ending 0.37% higher and the S&P BSE SmallCap closing 1.50% higher on Monday.
Foruteen out of 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while five sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 994 stocks rose 2,710 declined, and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.