Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Losing Streak To End Higher: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices snapped their two-day losing streak to end higher amid a volatile session on Monday, led by gains in healthcare and pharma stocks.

Asian markets ended mixed, while the U.S. stock futures lost their early gains as markets remained on the edge. The contracts on the S&P 500 were little changed, while those on the Nasdaq 100 slipped.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index pared advances of more than 1% at the open, with the gauge of bank stocks climbing after a relatively uneventful weekend for the sector.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 127 points, or 0.22%, higher at 57,653.86, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 41 points, or 0.24%, to end at 16,985.70.