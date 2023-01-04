Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Gains To End Over 1% Lower: Market Wrap
India's benchmark indices snapped their two-day gains to end lower by over 1% on Wednesday.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 637 points, or 1.04%, lower at 60,657.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 190 points, or 1.04%, to end at 18,042.95.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Ultratech Cement Ltd. and Eicher Motors Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, JSW Steel Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and ONGC Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading lowe, with the BSE MidCap falling 0.97% and the BSE SmallCap easing 0.79%.
All the 20 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE Ltd. declined with metal and realty sector falling the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,232 rose, 2,262 declined, and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.