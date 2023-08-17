Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Gains To End Lower: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices snapped two days of gains to end lower on Thursday as index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and ITC Ltd. dragged.

While consumer durables and the public sector banks were resilient, energy and fast-moving consumer goods shares dropped.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 388 points, or 0.59%, lower at 65,151.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 100 points, or 0.51%, to end at 19,365.25.

European shares retreated for a third day as global bonds deepened their slump on concern about higher U.S. interest rates and fresh signs of weakness in China. The Stoxx 600 slipped 0.4% at the open, while U.S. equity futures edged higher after Wednesday’s drop on Wall Street.

Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July meeting highlighted concerns that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates to quell inflation, driving bonds down even as higher yields draw in buyers.

Shares in Japan, Australia, and South Korea echoed the drop in the U.S. Chinese stocks pared early declines, helped along by the resilience of technology shares.

The Indian rupee was trading above the 83 mark against the U.S. dollar through the day, whereas treasuries rose to a three-month high intraday at 7.26%.