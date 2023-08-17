Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Gains To End Lower: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 388 points, or 0.59%, lower at 65,151.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 100 points, or 0.51%, to end at 19,365.25.
India's benchmark stock indices snapped two days of gains to end lower on Thursday as index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and ITC Ltd. dragged.
While consumer durables and the public sector banks were resilient, energy and fast-moving consumer goods shares dropped.
European shares retreated for a third day as global bonds deepened their slump on concern about higher U.S. interest rates and fresh signs of weakness in China. The Stoxx 600 slipped 0.4% at the open, while U.S. equity futures edged higher after Wednesday’s drop on Wall Street.
Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July meeting highlighted concerns that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates to quell inflation, driving bonds down even as higher yields draw in buyers.
Shares in Japan, Australia, and South Korea echoed the drop in the U.S. Chinese stocks pared early declines, helped along by the resilience of technology shares.
The Indian rupee was trading above the 83 mark against the U.S. dollar through the day, whereas treasuries rose to a three-month high intraday at 7.26%.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Titan Co. and State Bank of India positively contributed to the changes in the Nifty 50.
Whereas HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap ending 0.06% higher and the S&P BSE SmallCap closing 0.19% higher on Thursday.
Sixteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while three advanced. S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods fell the most. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,841 stocks rose, 1,739 declined, and 160 remained unchanged on the BSE.
