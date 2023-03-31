Sensex, Nifty Snap Three Months Of Consecutive Decline To End March Higher: Market Wrap

The Indian equity benchmarks rallied in trade on Friday as banking and IT services led the surge. The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 closed at their highest levels for the first time since March 10, 2023.

Intraday, the benchmarks rose the most since Nov. 11, 2022. However, over the past one year, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.72% while the Nifty 50 declined 0.60% in fiscal 2023.

The NSE Nifty Bank rose the most since November 2022, following three consecutive months of decline.

Asian and European markets rose and the U.S. equity futures were steady, as a gauge of global shares headed for a second straight quarterly gain, underscoring investor optimism in the face of banking turmoil and elevated interest rates.

Consumer goods and food and beverage stocks outperformed and banks retreated as the Stoxx Europe 600 Index struggled for direction. Contracts on the S&P 500 were little changed, as were those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, after the underlying gauge rose 0.9% overnight, pushing further into a bull market.

Technology shares led the charge globally this quarter, surging 19%—the most since mid-2020. The upbeat tone has been on display this week, with the S&P 500 climbing 0.6% Thursday, in its third increase in four days.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,032 points up, or 1.78%, at 58,991.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 279 points higher, or 1.63%, at 17,359.75.