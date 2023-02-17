Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Winning Streak To Close Lower: Market Wrap

The Indian equity benchmarks snapped a three-day winning streak to close lower on Friday, with the Nifty slipping below the 18,000 level.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 317 points, or 0.52%, lower at 61,002.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index eased 92 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,944.20.

However, on a weekly basis, the headline indices ended on a positive note, following volatile swings led by Adani Group stocks. The Sensex was up 0.53%, while the Nifty gained 0.49% in trade.