Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Winning Streak To Close Lower: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 317 points, or 0.52%, lower at 61,002.57, while the Nifty 50 Index eased 92 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,944.20.
The Indian equity benchmarks snapped a three-day winning streak to close lower on Friday, with the Nifty slipping below the 18,000 level.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 317 points, or 0.52%, lower at 61,002.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index eased 92 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,944.20.
However, on a weekly basis, the headline indices ended on a positive note, following volatile swings led by Adani Group stocks. The Sensex was up 0.53%, while the Nifty gained 0.49% in trade.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd, BPCL Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co. and HDFC Life Insurance Co. were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The broader market indices declined and underperformed their larger peers. At market close, the S&P BSE MidCap fell 0.75% and the S&P BSE SmallCap declined 0.24%.
Fifteen the 20 sectors compiled by the BSE Ltd. declined, led by S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Bankex, S&P BSE Information Technology and S&P BSE Teck, while five sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the bears. About 1,509 stocks rose, 1,941 declined and 140 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The headline indices advanced in the third week of February after a positive budget and a week of volatility that was led by the moves in Adani Group stocks.
Indices ended mixed in trade last week, with Sensex declining by 0.26% and Nifty closing 0.01% higher.
Among Nifty sectors, the I.T., metal, and FMCG indices gained this week.
Nifty Media, PSU Bank, Realty, Pharma, Midcap 100, Smallcap 100 and Banks declined over 1% this week.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.