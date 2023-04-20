Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak To End Higher: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 65 points higher, or 0.11%, at 59,632.35, while the Nifty 50 gained 6 points, or 0.03%, to end at 17,624.45.
India's benchmark stock indices snapped a three-day losing streak to end higher on Thursday amid gains in media, consumer durables and private banks.
Asian markets, including European stocks and U.S. equity futures, fell as market participants parsed mixed corporate earnings.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 65 points higher, or 0.11%, at 59,632.35, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 6 points, or 0.03%, to end at 17,624.45.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were among the gainers among the Nifty 50.
Whereas Hindustan Unilever Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. weighed on the index.
Among the Adani Group stocks, Adani Power Ltd. rose the most as it entered into a long-term power supply agreement with MPSEZ Utilities.
The company will supply 360 MW to MPSEZ Utilities Ltd. from its 4,620 MW power plant at Mundra in Gujarat for a period of 15 years.
Shares of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., NDTV Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd. also rose in trade.
The broader market indices ended mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.03% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.10% at close of trade on Thursday.
Eight out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while 12 sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,914 stocks rose 1,582 declined, and 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.
