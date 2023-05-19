Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak To End Higher As IT Stocks Gain: Market Wrap

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. contributed the most to Nifty 50. All the stocks were the top gainers in percentage terms.

While, Britannia Industries Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. were the top laggards of the index.