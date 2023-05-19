Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak To End Higher As IT Stocks Gain: Market Wrap
S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.48% to close at 61,729.68, while Nifty 50 rose 0.41% to end the day at 18,203.40.
Indian equity benchmarks snapped a three-day losing streak to end higher, aided by gains in technology, Adani Group and information technology stocks.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. contributed the most to Nifty 50. All the stocks were the top gainers in percentage terms.
While, Britannia Industries Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. were the top laggards of the index.
Among the Adani group, Adani Wilmar Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Adani Transmission Ltd. were the top gainers.
On weekly basis, Nifty 50 fell 0.61%, while Sensex declined 0.48%. Sector-wise, Nifty Pharma declined the most this week, followed by Nifty Media and Nifty Metal.
Nifty Realty led the pack with the most gains this week, followed by Nifty IT.
Broader market indices underperformed; BSE MidCap closed flat, while BSE SmallCap declined 0.16%.
Eleven of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, with BSE IT and BSE Teck gaining the most, over 1%.
The market breadth was in the favour of bears. About 1,808 stocks declined, 1,641 stocks advanced and 146 remained unchanged.
