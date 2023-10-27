Sensex, Nifty Snap Six-Day Losing Streak: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices advanced over 1% on Friday after declining for six consecutive days following geopolitical uncertainties stemming from the Israel-Hamas war and the resultant rise in crude prices, coupled with higher-for-longer U.S. rates.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 634.65 points up, or 1.01%, at 63,789.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 190 points, or 1.01%, higher at 19,047.25.

Intraday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.21% to 63,913.13, and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.16% to 19,076.15.

The domestic market recovered as compared with yesterday’s sharp corrections due to restrained FII selling, along with moderation in currency and global bond yield volatility, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

"Till date, the Q2 results outcome is decent, which is in line with the buoyant estimate. Yet, the market is not enthusiastic, as we are at the cusp of earnings downgrade, in anticipation of further slowdown in the world economy due to elevated interest rate and geopolitical risk."

Domestic inflow in India has been very resilient, strong and thereby actually helped the overall indices to not give away those kinds of gains and to also decrease the overall volatility, Vaibhav Sanghavi, chief executive officer at ASK Hedge Solutions, told BQ Prime.

The primary reason for the correction is the hardening of U.S. bond yields to above 5%, which has in a sense crossed an important psychological level, according to Vijay Chandok, managing director, ICICI Securities Ltd. "This being a benchmark for determining of value virtually of all asset classes becomes an important number to watch."

"Investors need to watch (for) any signs of weakening U.S. inflation or economy that could potentially trigger a reversal of stance by the Fed on interest rates," Chandok said. "Any indication of that is likely to reflect in reduction in the benchmark yield in U.S. and that would be a positive for India, especially because of strong earnings and fundamentals of Indian equities."

