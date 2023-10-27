Sensex, Nifty Snap Six-Day Losing Streak: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices advanced over 1% on Friday after declining for six consecutive days following geopolitical uncertainties stemming from the Israel-Hamas war and the resultant rise in crude prices, coupled with higher-for-longer U.S. rates.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 634.65 points up, or 1.01%, at 63,789.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 190 points, or 1.01%, higher at 19,047.25.
Intraday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.21% to 63,913.13, and the NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.16% to 19,076.15.
The domestic market recovered as compared with yesterday’s sharp corrections due to restrained FII selling, along with moderation in currency and global bond yield volatility, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
"Till date, the Q2 results outcome is decent, which is in line with the buoyant estimate. Yet, the market is not enthusiastic, as we are at the cusp of earnings downgrade, in anticipation of further slowdown in the world economy due to elevated interest rate and geopolitical risk."
Domestic inflow in India has been very resilient, strong and thereby actually helped the overall indices to not give away those kinds of gains and to also decrease the overall volatility, Vaibhav Sanghavi, chief executive officer at ASK Hedge Solutions, told BQ Prime.
The primary reason for the correction is the hardening of U.S. bond yields to above 5%, which has in a sense crossed an important psychological level, according to Vijay Chandok, managing director, ICICI Securities Ltd. "This being a benchmark for determining of value virtually of all asset classes becomes an important number to watch."
"Investors need to watch (for) any signs of weakening U.S. inflation or economy that could potentially trigger a reversal of stance by the Fed on interest rates," Chandok said. "Any indication of that is likely to reflect in reduction in the benchmark yield in U.S. and that would be a positive for India, especially because of strong earnings and fundamentals of Indian equities."
Here's how Indian benchmark indices fared on Friday:
"After relentless selling in recent days, the Nifty has temporarily paused its decline due to an oversold chart setup. However, the index closed significantly below the critical breakdown level of 19,250. As long as it stays below 19,250, the market may continue to be inclined towards selling on any upward movements," Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities Ltd.
"On the downside, a resumption of weakness is expected if the index falls below 18,800. This is because put writers are likely to defend the Nifty with substantial positions at 18,800, with immediate support placed at 19,000," De said.
Axis Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and State Bank of India were positively contributing to the changes in the Nifty.
Asian Paints Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ITC Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., and UPL Ltd. were weighing the index down.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 1.70%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap was 1.89% higher.
All 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with S&P BSE Services gaining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. About 2,823 stocks rose, 842 declined, and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Sectorally, Nifty Media and Nifty Metal declined the most, while all the indices contributed negatively this week.