Sensex, Nifty Snap Five-Day Losing Streak To End Higher: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended marginally higher, snapping a five-day losing streak on Thursday.

European stocks staged a partial rebound, and U.S. stock futures advanced as sentiment improved globally after Credit Suisse Group AG said it would borrow money from Switzerland’s central bank and seek to repurchase debt.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 79 points, or 0.14%, higher at 57,634.84, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 14 points, or 0.08%, to end at 16,985.60.