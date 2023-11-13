Sensex, Nifty Shed Mahurat Session Gains: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices declined through Monday as consumer durables and I.T. sector dragged, whereas PSU banking and metal stocks were up.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 326 points down, or 0.50%, at 64,933.87, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 82 points, or 0.42%, lower at 19,443.55.

The Nifty 50 ended below 19,500, and Sensex was below the 65,000 mark. Technically, the market is cautiously inching towards the next barrier zone, which is between 19,570 and 19,670, Shrikant Chouhan, head–equity research at Kotak Securities, said. "We advise that weak long positions should be reduced between these levels. Short selling is advised only on negative reversal patterns."

According to the charts, the Nifty may be taking support at 19,450, followed by 19,400 and 19,350. On the higher side, 19,600 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 19,620 and 19,650, said Deven Mehata, research analyst at Choice Broking.

"The market is climbing walls of worries posed by two wars and a slowing global economy. This happens in a bull market. Investment strategy should be based on this basic understanding of market behaviour," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Shares in Asia weakened slightly after early gains, with key U.S. inflation data due Tuesday and a summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping later this week dominating investors’ attention.

Stocks in Hong Kong, mainland China and Australia edged lower, with those in Japan and South Korea steady. U.S. equity futures fell. Markets are closed in Singapore and Malaysia for a holiday.

The moves followed a Friday surge for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, which rose 2.3%, helped along by a record high for Microsoft Corp. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%.

Here's how Indian benchmark indices fared on Monday: