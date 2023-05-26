Sensex, Nifty Rise The Most In Two Weeks: Market Wrap

Indian equity benchmarks saw a positive day of gains as they rose nearly 1%, the most in over two weeks.

While media, fast-moving consumer goods, and information technology sectors led gains, utilities, power, and oil and gas declined. The headline indices advanced for the second consecutive session and ended higher on a weekly basis.

Most Asian markets advanced on Friday, thanks to progress in debt-ceiling talks and after artificial intelligence stocks drove a rally in the U.S. on Thursday.

Shares rose in Japan and South Korea. Stocks were little changed in Australia, while in China, shares recovered. Hong Kong’s market was closed for a public holiday.

Chip stocks in the Asian region extended gains into the second day as Nvidia Corp.’s bullish sales forecast continued to buoy companies with exposure to AI. Most European markets declined, with the Stoxx 50 little changed by 0.15%.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 629 points higher, or 1.02%, at 62,501.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended higher by 178 points, or 0.97%, at 18,499.35.