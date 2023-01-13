Sensex, Nifty Reverse Losses: Midday Market Update
Sensex was up 234 points, or 0.39%, at 60,191.40, while the Nifty 50 was 77 points, or 0.43%, higher at 17,935.40 as of 1:02 p.m.
The Indian benchmark indices rebounded by afternoon trade on Friday tracking a buoyant Asian market following soft U.S. core inflation numbers.
As of 1:02 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 234 points, or 0.39%, at 60,191.40, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 77 points, or 0.43%, higher at 17,935.40.
Tata Steel Ltd., Infosys Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and Grasim Industries Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Titan Co., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.07% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.2%.
Five out of the 19 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE Ltd. declined, while the other 14 advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,919 stocks rose, 1,439 declined, and 158 remained unchanged on the BSE.