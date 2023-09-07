Sensex, Nifty Register Longest Winning Streak In Eight Weeks: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices reversed losses to end higher for the fifth straight day on Thursday, the longest winning streak since the July 13–July 19 rally. The Nifty ended above 19,700, and the Sensex closed beyond the 66,000 mark for the first time since Aug. 1.

The real estate and PSU banking sectors led, whereas fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical shares were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 385 points, or 0.58%, higher at 66,265.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 116 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,727.05.