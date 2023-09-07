Sensex, Nifty Register Longest Winning Streak In Eight Weeks: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 385 points, or 0.58%, higher at 66,265.56, while the Nifty 50 gained 116 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,727.05.
India's benchmark stock indices reversed losses to end higher for the fifth straight day on Thursday, the longest winning streak since the July 13–July 19 rally. The Nifty ended above 19,700, and the Sensex closed beyond the 66,000 mark for the first time since Aug. 1.
The real estate and PSU banking sectors led, whereas fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical shares were under pressure.
European stocks are headed for their longest losing streak in more than five years following the release of weak German economic data. The Stoxx 600 gauge retreated for a seventh day as German industrial output declined in July, further holding back Europe’s biggest economy.
Downward pressure on U.S. equity futures intensified as more details emerged about China’s plans to ban iPhones from certain government departments and state-backed agencies and companies in a blow to Apple Inc. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.75%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.19%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.34%.
Oil clung to a Wednesday gain, extending a run of nine daily advances. West Texas Intermediate has risen around a fifth in the past three months to edge closer towards $90 per barrel.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Coal India Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Infosys Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap closing 0.79% higher and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.40% at the close of trading on Thursday.
Nineteen of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods declined. S&P BSE Capital Goods and S&P BSE Industrials rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,241 stocks rose, 1,436 declined, and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.