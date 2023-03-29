Sensex, Nifty Recover To End Higher; Media, Realty, Metal Stocks Gain: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher as they recovered after drifting lower amid volatility on Wednesday.

European stocks rose alongside Asian shares. The Hong Kong market rallied on a planned revamp of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. that bodes well for Chinese technology companies. U.S. equity futures also advanced. Investors rushed back to Alibaba shares and other large tech companies that have been stung by a crackdown from Beijing over the past two years. Asian stocks rose for a second day as benchmarks in Japan and Australia also gained.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 346 points higher, or 0.60%, at 57,960.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 129 points, or 0.76%, to end at 17,080.70.