Sensex, Nifty Rebound To End At A Four-Week High: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices staged a sharp recovery through late trade to close at a four-week high on Wednesday, led by gains in realty and IT stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 742 points, or 1.14%, higher at 65,675.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 232 points, or 1.19%, to end at 19,675.45.

Intraday, the Sensex jumped 1.23% to over 65,700, whereas the Nifty 50 surged 1.27% to breach the 19,690 mark. These were the highest levels in four weeks since Oct. 19.

Monday's close saw a finish above the volume-weighted average price for the first time in the last five days. This encourages us to be more confident about the 1,9840 trajectory that we have been playing since last week, said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"In anticipation of the same, we had pushed the downside marker higher to 19,433–19,370, which may remain the turnaround points until 19,840 is cleared," he said.

Furthermore, on Wednesday, index provider MSCI Inc. added nine Indian stocks to its Emerging Markets Index in its November review on Wednesday. The changes will come into effect after the market closes on Nov. 30.