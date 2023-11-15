Sensex, Nifty Rebound To End At A Four-Week High: Market Wrap
India's benchmark stock indices staged a sharp recovery through late trade to close at a four-week high on Wednesday, led by gains in realty and IT stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 742 points, or 1.14%, higher at 65,675.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 232 points, or 1.19%, to end at 19,675.45.
Intraday, the Sensex jumped 1.23% to over 65,700, whereas the Nifty 50 surged 1.27% to breach the 19,690 mark. These were the highest levels in four weeks since Oct. 19.
Monday's close saw a finish above the volume-weighted average price for the first time in the last five days. This encourages us to be more confident about the 1,9840 trajectory that we have been playing since last week, said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
"In anticipation of the same, we had pushed the downside marker higher to 19,433–19,370, which may remain the turnaround points until 19,840 is cleared," he said.
Furthermore, on Wednesday, index provider MSCI Inc. added nine Indian stocks to its Emerging Markets Index in its November review on Wednesday. The changes will come into effect after the market closes on Nov. 30.
Global Stocks
Stocks rose as investors welcomed cooler-than-expected inflation readings in the U.S. and the U.K. as evidence central banks may be done with their aggressive interest-rate increases.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index was led higher by consumer products and mining stocks. U.S. equity futures pointed to further gains after the S&P 500 ended Tuesday with its biggest advance since April. MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific Index jumped over 2%, with all markets in the green. Most Asian markets advanced on Wednesday.
Here's how Indian benchmark indices fared on Wednesday:
Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and ITC Ltd. positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Bajaj Finance Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Power Grid Corp., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. weighed on the index.
The sharp recovery in U.S. markets will be reflected in India, too, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "Short covering can add to the rally. FIIs are likely to turn buyers, lest they miss out on the rally in the best-performing large economy in the world. Leading financials which were weighed down by FII selling will bounce back," he said.
With the inflation coming down in India and the U.S., the market is ready for further up-move, said Deven Mehata, Research Analyst at Choice Broking. "Traders and investors should hold their long positions with trailing stop loss and Fresh entry can be made on the long side on dips."
The broader markets were ended higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.91% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 1.13% at close of market on Wednesday.
All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced. S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Information Technology rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,273 stocks rose, 1,474 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.